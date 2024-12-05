Woll will guard the home goal versus the Predators on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Woll has allowed just nine goals and posted a .938 save percentage during his current five-game winning streak. He'll look to keep his good fortune going against one of the weakest offenses in the league. The Predators have scored just 12 times over their last six games, going 1-3-2 in that span.
