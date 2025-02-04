Woll will defend the road net against the Flames on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Woll is coming off a 45-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 win over Edmonton. He has posted a record of 18-10-0 with one shutout, a 2.66 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Calgary sits 28th in the league with 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25.