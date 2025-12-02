Woll is set to get the road start against the Panthers on Tuesday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll has posted a 1-2-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .911 save percentage over his last four starts. The 27-year-old made 30 saves on 33 shots in his last start, but he was tagged with the loss against Washington on Friday. The Panthers have dropped back-to-back games and three of their last four, a span in which they have netted 16 goals, but eight of those markers came during a win in Nashville on Nov. 24.