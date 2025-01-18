Woll will defend the road goal versus the Canadiens on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Woll is coming off a 21-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey. He has a 15-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.66 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Montreal sits 16th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.