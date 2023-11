Woll will patrol the visiting crease in Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Woll has been inconsistent this season, but is coming off a strong performance in Sweden, stopping 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Woll is 6-4-0 this season, with a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage. He will take on the Penguins, who are 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.15 goals per game.