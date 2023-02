Woll will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Woll gets the start as Ilya Samsonov is out with an illness while Matt Murray remains on long-term injured reserve with an ankle injury. Woll gave up four goals on 40 shots in a loss to Columbus a week ago, his first NHL game of the season. Woll will be backed up by emergency recall Erik Kallgren. Woll will face the Canadiens, who are 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.66 goals per game.