Woll will patrol the road crease in Carolina on Sunday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Woll has looked very good in his last two appearances, going 1-0-1 while allowing only four goals on 67 shots. He is 25-14-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25, ninth in the NHL.