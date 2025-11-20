default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Woll will start at home versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll is 1-1-0 with five goals allowed on 61 shots over his first two games of the season. He earned his first win of the season last time out, stopping 27 of 29 shots against the Blues.

More News