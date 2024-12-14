Share Video

Woll will guard the road net Saturday against the Red Wings, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll will get the call Saturday with Anthony Stolarz (lower body) ruled out after suffering an injury in Thursday's win over the Ducks. The 26-year-old Woll is 8-3-0 with an impressive .921 save percentage and 2.16 GAA this season.

