Woll made 32 saves in a 2-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Woll stole the game for the Leafs -- he made some huge saves to bail out his teammates, who coughed up the puck a few too many times on the night. Overall, Woll is 11-6-0 with one shutout in 16 starts this season, with a 2.48 GAA and .913 save percentage. Anthony Stolarz (knee) remains out for another few weeks, so take advantage of Woll's increased workload right now. Heading to the postseason, the Leafs may revert to a timeshare so both men are fresh for the postseason.