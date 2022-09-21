Woll (shoulder) will not be available for the start of training camp, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Wednesday.

Woll wasn't going to factor into the Leafs' goalie tandem, so his absence is likely more impactful for AHL Toronto. Once cleared to return, Woll figures to link up with the Marlies where he should spend the bulk of the season barring an injury to Ilya Samsonov or Matt Murray.