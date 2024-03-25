Woll stopped 41 of 43 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

After allowing a pair of goals in the opening frame, Woll would settle in and ultimately deliver a stellar performance, blanking Carolina over the final two frames while making a season-high 41 saves. However, the Leafs could only provide one goal in support, sticking Woll with a hard-luck loss. Still, it's an encouraging outing for the 25-year-old netminder, who'd struggled to an .849 save percentage in his previous three outings. Overall, Woll's 10-8-1 with a .912 save percentage and 2.86. GAA this season. Toronto is back in action Tuesday at home versus the Devils.