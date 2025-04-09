Woll made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday. He allowed two goals.

He played such a strong game. Woll didn't get a lot of help from his mates, and Morgan Rielly even made an uncharacteristic giveaway that gifted the Panthers their second goal. Woll has just one win in his last four starts (1--1-2. But toss out two games in there where he allowed four nine goals total, and he has allowed just 10 goals in the five games that bookend those two stinkers (4-1-0). Woll and Anthony Stolarz head into toward the postseason with one of the best overall records in the NHL. We don't know which goalie will get the heavier load, or if they'll continue to split games. The Leafs are in good hands either way.