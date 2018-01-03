Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Struggling for Boston College

Woll has a .898 save percentage combined with a 2.90 GAA for a 7-6-2 record for Boston College.

To be fair, the help in front of Woll has declined since last season, but it's difficult to see these struggles from a player with aspirations of turning pro after this season. Still, Boston College is ranked No. 13 in the nation, so a stellar run into the NCAA Tournament could boost his value for the Maple Leafs.