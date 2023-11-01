Woll allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Woll had allowed a combined five goals across his first four appearances of the season, but the Kings' deep offense got the better of him. The 25-year-old has earned a little trust with his hot start, and he's now at 3-2-0 with nine goals allowed on 155 shots. The Maple Leafs' next game is a tough one in Boston on Thursday, and it's unclear who will start in goal. Woll and Ilya Samsonov may eventually end up settling into a fairly even timeshare.