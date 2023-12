Woll (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Woll is listed as week-to-week after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's 4-3 win over Ottawa. He has posted a mark of 8-5-1 this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 15 appearances. Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones are expected to compete for starts during Woll's absence.