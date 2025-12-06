Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The Maple Leafs recalled Artur Akhtyamov from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move. Woll suffered the injury in Thursday's 5-1 win over Carolina. He has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Dennis Hildeby will probably see the bulk of the starts for the Maple Leafs until Woll or Anthony Stolarz (upper body) can return to the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Exits contest with LBI•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting against Carolina•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sharp in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting in Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Continues to be team's best player•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Gets starting nod Friday•