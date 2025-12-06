Woll (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Maple Leafs recalled Artur Akhtyamov from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move. Woll suffered the injury in Thursday's 5-1 win over Carolina. He has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Dennis Hildeby will probably see the bulk of the starts for the Maple Leafs until Woll or Anthony Stolarz (upper body) can return to the lineup.