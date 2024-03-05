Woll allowed four goals on 27 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Woll's second start since returning from an ankle injury didn't go as well as his first, where he stopped 30 of 32 shots and grabbed a win. It's hard to predict how he'll perform as he returns from injury, but it's worth keeping an eye on. If he plays well, it's not hard to see him taking the lion's share of starts down the stretch.