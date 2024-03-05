Woll allowed four goals on 27 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Woll's second start since returning from an ankle injury didn't go as well as his first, where he stopped 30 of 32 shots and grabbed a win. It's hard to predict how he'll perform as he returns from injury, but it's worth keeping an eye on. If he plays well, it's not hard to see him taking the lion's share of starts down the stretch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Draws start Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Slick return from injury nets win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Not backing up Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sparkles in AHL play•