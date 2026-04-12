Woll stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers. The last two goals were empty-netters.

With lineups resembling that of a preseason game, Woll was unable to get much help from his teammates. This was his fourth loss in a row (0-3-1), and he's allowed 19 goals on 118 shots in that span. Woll is now at 15-16-7 with a 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 39 appearances. It'll be tough sledding the rest of the way, as the Maple Leafs' home finale is Monday versus the Stars followed by Wednesday's season-ending matchup in Ottawa. It's possible Woll and Artur Akhtyamov will split those games, but neither goalie makes for an appealing streaming option at this time of year.