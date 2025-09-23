Woll will be stepping away from the team indefinitely to attend to a personal family matter, the Leafs announced Tuesday.

General manager Brad Trevling was clear that this wasn't an issue related to the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. With no timeline to return, it's possible that Woll will not be with the Leafs for the season opener against Montreal on Oct. 8. Dennis Hildeby figures to step into the No. 2 role behind Anthony Stolarz while Woll is away.