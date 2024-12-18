Woll will defend the road crease during Wednesday's game against the Stars, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll has been inconsistent in recent outings, going 2-2-0 with a 2.49 GAA and .906 save percentage over his last four appearances. He carried a five-game win streak prior to those four outings, but he could find it difficult to bounce back against the Stars, who have averaged 3.23 goals per game to begin the season, which is the 10th-best mark in the NHL.