Woll will guard the road goal versus Ottawa on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Woll has stopped 80 of 89 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 17-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. Ottawa sits 25th in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.
