Woll will guard the road goal against Florida on Sunday in Game 4, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll made 31 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3, ending his modest two-game winning streak. He has a 2-1 record with a 3.99 GAA and an .869 save percentage across three appearances this postseason. Florida has registered 3.88 goals per game this playoffs.