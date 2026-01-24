Woll will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Sunday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Woll has gone 0-1-2 in his last three outings, but he stopped 39 of 41 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He has gone 11-5-4 this campaign with a 2.85 GAA, a .911 save percentage and two shutouts through 21 appearances. Colorado ranks first in the league with 3.94 goals per game this season. Woll made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche on Jan. 12.