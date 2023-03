Woll will get the starting nod in Nashville on Sunday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Woll is set to make his first NHL appearance since March 2 when he stopped 25 shots in a win over Calgary. Through three NHL outings this season, the 24-year-old has registered a .938 save percentage while going 2-1-0. At the AHL level, he's 16-2-1 with a .930 save percentage.