Woll will be between the home pipes versus Seattle on Thursday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Woll was outstanding Tuesday, turning aside 38 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over Florida. Woll is 7-5-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. The Kraken are 26th in NHL scoring this season, a far cry from last season when they were fourth overall.
