Woll will defend the road net Wednesday in Game 4 against Florida, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Woll, who has made two relief appearances this postseason, will start for the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a must-win contest for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov is unavailable after sustaining an upper-body injury in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers, while Matt Murray hasn't played since April 2 because of a concussion. Murray will serve as Woll's backup Wednesday. The 24-year-old Woll posted a 6-1-0 record with Toronto during the 2022-23 regular season with a 2.16 GAA and a .932 save percentage.