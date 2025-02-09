Woll made 23 saves in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

Woll had won two straight heading into Saturday. He's 19-11-0 in 29 starts, with a 2.65 GAA and .909 save percentage. Now that Anthony Stolarz has returned from a knee injury, Woll will settle into a more manageable workload. He's talented, but unaccustomed to playing so many contests. Woll is a worthy fantasy play whenever he's in the blue paint.