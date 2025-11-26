Woll will protect the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Woll took the loss versus the Canadiens on Saturday, allowing four goals on 25 shots before he was pulled for Dennis Hildeby. Over four games this season, Woll has allowed 12 goals on 116 shots for an .897 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are without Kirill Marchenko (upper body), which may make this a slightly easier assignment for Woll and the Maple Leafs.