Woll stopped 30 of 35 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Both teams' top players were productive, though the Sharks' offense showed up earlier. It took a final-minute, two-goal comeback to get the game to overtime, but Woll was bested twice in the shootout to end up with the loss in the end. He is 4-2-1 with 23 goals allowed over seven contests in March, a jarring change compared to the steady play he showed between late January and the end of February. Woll is now 24-13-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. He probably won't have to wait long for his next start, as the Maple Leafs wrap up their road trip with a back-to-back over the weekend. They visit the Kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday, so Woll and Anthony Stolarz are likely to split the next two games.