Woll (leg) will miss time, but the Maple Leafs won't know how much until he is evaluated in Toronto, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Woll left Thursday's game versus the Senators with the injury, and it will cost him time. Look for Ilya Samsonov (illness) and Martin Jones to share the crease for the Maple Leafs until Woll is cleared to play again.
