Woll will guard the road goal versus the Capitals on Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Woll made a relief appearance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning, stopping all 29 shots he faced after Ilya Samsonov gave up three goals on four shots. Alter reports that Woll was already penciled in to start Tuesday, and since he'll have two full days off between games, the Maple Leafs will stick to the plan. With his sharp play, Woll could challenge Samsonov for the No. 1 job in short time.