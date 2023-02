Woll made 29 saves in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

It was his first win of the season. The only player to beat him was Leaf-killer Josh Anderson, who deflected Mike Matheson's shot from the blue line in the first minute of play in the first period. Ilya Samsonov (illness) will travel with the Leafs to Chicago for Sunday's match, but there has been no indication of who will be in net.