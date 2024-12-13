Woll made allowed one goal on 20 shots in relief Thursday in a 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Anthony Stolarz was unable to return to the game for the second period after suffering a lower-body injury, so Woll stepped into the blue paint and earned the win. There was no update on Stolarz after the game, and it will likely come Friday. Woll immediately becomes the No. 1 netminder, and Dennis Hildeby is likely on his way up to the big club.