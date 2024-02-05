Woll (ankle) is not expected back on the ice in the short term after coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Monday the netminder was "not anywhere close" to playing, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll was expected back at practice coming out of the All-Star break but it seems he isn't going to play any time soon. At this point, even once given the all-clear, Woll could struggle to get into the lineup with Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones ahead of him in the pecking order.