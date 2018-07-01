Jooris signed a one-year, $650,000 deal with Toronto, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Jooris scored three goals and six points with Carolina last season before being dealt to the Penguins, where he would be held scoreless in nine appearances. Toronto needed depth at center after Tyler Bozak signed with the Blues on Sunday. The 27-year-old won't have a big role with the Maple Leafs and shouldn't garner much fantasy attention either.