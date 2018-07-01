Maple Leafs' Josh Jooris: Secures one-year deal with Maple Leafs
Jooris signed a one-year, $650,000 deal with Toronto, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Jooris scored three goals and six points with Carolina last season before being dealt to the Penguins, where he would be held scoreless in nine appearances. Toronto needed depth at center after Tyler Bozak signed with the Blues on Sunday. The 27-year-old won't have a big role with the Maple Leafs and shouldn't garner much fantasy attention either.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...