Maple Leafs' Josh Jooris: Waived by Toronto
Jooris was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Sunday.
Jooris inked a one-year deal with Toronto this offseason, but the Maple Leafs' forward depth is pretty strong heading into the 2018-19 campaign. The 28-year-old is one of the odd men out after scoring just three goals and six points in 40 games with Pittsburgh and Carolina last year.
