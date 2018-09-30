Jooris was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Jooris inked a one-year deal with Toronto this offseason, but the Maple Leafs' forward depth is pretty strong heading into the 2018-19 campaign. The 28-year-old is one of the odd men out after scoring just three goals and six points in 40 games with Pittsburgh and Carolina last year.

