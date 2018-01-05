Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Absent for personal reasons

Leivo is away from the team for personal reasons, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Leivo was often a healthy scratch when he was with the team, but he's summoned on the power play virtually every time he cracks the lineup. The 24-year-old grinder has one goal and two assists through 12 games this season, while logging just 10:54 of ice time per game.

