Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Ice time slowing increasing

Leivo has two points in his last four games.

His ice time has experienced a slow creep -- he went from 7:24 against the Wings on Oct. 11 to 11:05 against the Blues on Saturday. Leivo even saw ice time on the power play against St. Louis. His fantasy value is limited overall, though -- Leivo is toiling down the lineup and that just doesn't afford him a lot of scoring opportunities.

