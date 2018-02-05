Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Looking for playing time
Leivo -- who asked to be traded by the Leafs -- insisted he just wants to be on the ice, regardless of where that might be, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Leivo told reporters, "I just want to play hockey. I do want to play for the Maple Leafs, that's why I signed another year. But at the same point, I just want to play,". The winger has been limited to a mere 12 outings this season, as he has been unable to crack the lineup. If he does get shipped out prior to the trade deadline, the 24-year-old could find himself in a bottom-six role that offers significantly more playing time -- potentially giving him some fantasy value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Rejoins team•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Absent for personal reasons•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Secures extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: On track for season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Little-used forward protected by team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...