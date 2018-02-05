Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Looking for playing time

Leivo -- who asked to be traded by the Leafs -- insisted he just wants to be on the ice, regardless of where that might be, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Leivo told reporters, "I just want to play hockey. I do want to play for the Maple Leafs, that's why I signed another year. But at the same point, I just want to play,". The winger has been limited to a mere 12 outings this season, as he has been unable to crack the lineup. If he does get shipped out prior to the trade deadline, the 24-year-old could find himself in a bottom-six role that offers significantly more playing time -- potentially giving him some fantasy value in deeper formats.