Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Makes no mistake

Leivo scored a goal Saturday in Toronto's 6-0 win over Philadelphia.

It was a beauty tic-tac-smash with Mitch Marner, who deftly touch-passed the biscuit back to Leivo in close. It was his first goal in five games and just his fifth point this season (24 games). Leivo is a sturdy bottom-six NHL forward who just doesn't produce enough to be fantasy worthy.