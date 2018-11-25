Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Makes no mistake
Leivo scored a goal Saturday in Toronto's 6-0 win over Philadelphia.
It was a beauty tic-tac-smash with Mitch Marner, who deftly touch-passed the biscuit back to Leivo in close. It was his first goal in five games and just his fifth point this season (24 games). Leivo is a sturdy bottom-six NHL forward who just doesn't produce enough to be fantasy worthy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Records assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Ice time slowly increasing•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Posts three helpers versus Red Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Sees limited action in 2017-18•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Looking for playing time•
-
Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Rejoins team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...