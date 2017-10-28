Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: On track for season debut

Leivo is slated to play in Saturday's game against the Flyers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Leivo's been champing at the bit waiting to draw into live action for the first time this season, and now that's possible with James van Riemsdyk and Matt Martin out with their respective undisclosed ailments. It'll be hard to trust the former in the fantasy role given that he's set for a bottom-six assignment.