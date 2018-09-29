Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Posts three helpers versus Red Wings
Leivo recorded three assists in a 6-2 preseason victory against the Red Wings on Friday.
The 25-year-old received time with the first and third lines and played well with both. His first assist came on the Nazem Kadri goal to open the game, and then he picked up helpers on Jake Gardiner and Patrick Marleau's scores during the second. All of his apples were of the primary assist variety. Leivo experienced success at the AHL level last season, but he's never been able to put it together with the Maple Leafs.
