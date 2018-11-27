Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Pots winner on power play

Leivo scored the game-winner, his fourth goal of the season, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

He only saw 18 seconds of power-play time on the night but made them count, beating Jaroslav Halak late in the second period for his second goal of the year with the man advantage. Leivo still only has six points through 25 games and averages just over 10 minutes of ice time a night while filling a fourth-line role, so despite his heroics, his fantasy value remains low.