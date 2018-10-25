Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Records assist in win

Leivo registered an assist Wednesday in a 4-2 win over the Jets.

Leivo played only 6:03 on Wednesday, still managing to record an assist in what essentially was a cameo appearance. It's been tough sledding for Leivo early on this season when you consider how sporadic his playing time has been. Because of this, Leivo offers little fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories