Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Records assist in win
Leivo registered an assist Wednesday in a 4-2 win over the Jets.
Leivo played only 6:03 on Wednesday, still managing to record an assist in what essentially was a cameo appearance. It's been tough sledding for Leivo early on this season when you consider how sporadic his playing time has been. Because of this, Leivo offers little fantasy value.
