Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Rejoins team
Leivo (personal) was in attendance at Leaf's practice Monday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
While the club no doubt will be happy to have Leivo back in the fold, his presence at practice doesn't guarantee he will suit up against the Blue Jackets on Monday, as he has frequently served as a healthy scratch. Until the winger can secure a consistent spot in the lineup, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
