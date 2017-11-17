Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Secures extension

Leivo inked a one-year, $925,000 contract extension Friday.

Its an interesting move by Toronto considering Leivo has played in just five games this season in which he has recorded a lone helper, seven shots on goal and three blocks while averaging 11:52 of ice time. The winger was scheduled to be a free agent following the 2017-18 season with this move tieing him to the club for at least one more year.