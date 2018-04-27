Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Sees limited action in 2017-18

Leivo notched just four points -- one goal and three assists -- over 16 games with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18.

The 24-year-old winger had some success in the AHL in 2015-16 (48 points in 51 games) that led to his promotion to the top club, but he's never been able to put it together for a full season at the top level. With the 24-year-old's contract expiring this offseason, he seems destined to attempt to revitalize his career with another organization when he hits the open market.