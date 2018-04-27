Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Sees limited action in 2017-18
Leivo notched just four points -- one goal and three assists -- over 16 games with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18.
The 24-year-old winger had some success in the AHL in 2015-16 (48 points in 51 games) that led to his promotion to the top club, but he's never been able to put it together for a full season at the top level. With the 24-year-old's contract expiring this offseason, he seems destined to attempt to revitalize his career with another organization when he hits the open market.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...