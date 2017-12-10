Maple Leafs' Josh Leivo: Suiting up Sunday

Leivo will replace an injured Auston Matthews (upper body) in Sunday evening's home contest against the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Leivo, who inked a one-year contract extension last month, should be in line for significant power-play time in the likely event that the Oilers are sent to the box. Still, he's only averaged 11:13 of ice time this season, adding two points through seven games. Think high-risk/high-reward as it pertains to Leivo in daily settings.