Toronto acquired Pillar from Minnesota for a 2025 fourth-round pick Friday.

This was part of a larger, three-team deal that included Ryan O'Reilly heading from St. Louis to Minnesota, and finally to Toronto for cap purposes. Pillar was a fourth-round selection in 2021 and has 12 points in 13 WHL games this season. The 21-year-old could report to AHL Toronto later this season or debut at that level at the start of the 2023-23 campaign.